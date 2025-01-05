New York law enforcement officers ready for ‘heightened threat’ on New Year’s Eve

(MENAFN) Ahead of New York City's iconic New Year’s Eve celebrations, the NYPD has ramped up security with drones, bomb squads, and hundreds of additional officers. Although there are no specific threats to the Times Square event, Commissioner Jessica Tisch announced that the department has been operating under heightened alert since October and will continue through the night.



The force will deploy specialized units, including K-9 teams with bomb-sniffing dogs, helicopters, drones, and water units. In response to safety concerns like ramming attacks, authorities have also secured Times Square by welding shut manhole covers and removing potential obstacles such as mailboxes and garbage bins.



More than a million people are expected to gather in Times Square for the ball drop, and extra security measures have also been put in place across Europe, with significant police mobilizations in Berlin and Paris. Despite no concrete threats, the NYPD is emphasizing vigilance, as New Year’s Eve events globally have become high-risk targets.

