Kuwaiti Olympic Pres. Congratulates Kuwait Amir On Gulf Cup Success

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 5 (KUNA) -- President of the Kuwait Olympic Committee Fahad Nasser extended his sincere congratulations to the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, and to His Highness the Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, on the successful conclusion of the 26th Gulf Cup (Khaleeji Zain 26) tournament.

In a press statement Sunday, Sheikh Fahad expressed appreciation for this exceptional edition of the Gulf Cup, which was hosted by Kuwait from December 21 to January 4.

He commended the significant role played by the Minister of Information, Culture, and Minister of State for Youth Affairs Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi, and the efforts of the organizing committees, which contributed greatly to the tournament's remarkable organizational success, earning widespread acclaim.

Sheikh Fahad also congratulated the Bahrain national football team for winning and claiming the title of the 26th Gulf Cup, emphasizing that all participating teams are winners in this gathering, which strengthens the ties. (end)

