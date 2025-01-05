FINAL WEEK OF DSF: LAST CHANCE TO EXPERIENCE WORLD-CLASS LIVE ENTERTAINMENT, ICONIC OUTDOOR EXPERIENCES, AND MORE

(MENAFN- houseofcomms) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 4 January 2025: Dubai has been proudly celebrating the 30th anniversary of its iconic annual Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF) with the most extraordinary season ever of non-stop, day-in-day-out, fun-filled moments, for everyone, every day, in every corner of the city until 12 January 2025. As the festival enters its final few weeks, there’s still time for residents and visitors to witness electrifying live performances, amazing raffles, world-class gastronomy, captivating nightly fireworks, free-to-watch awe-inspiring drone shows, and much more.



With something for everyone, the final week of DSF promises to deliver unforgettable memories and celebrations.



BRAND NEW THIS WEEK



talabat DineOut Deals

● Date: Until 12 January 2025

● Location: Citywide

● About: The talabat DineOut Deals bring irresistible offers to the table, making dining out more rewarding than ever. With no subscription required, diners enjoy up to 50% off their bills, while talabat Pro members unlock even greater savings. Payments made with the ADCB x talabat Credit Card earn an additional 35% back in talabat credit. These discounts have no limits and can be used endlessly, making every meal a celebration. Reward points are earned on every payment, unlocking even more exclusive discounts through the app.



Buskers in Dubai

● Date: Until 5 January 2025

● Location: Bluewaters, Alserkal Avenue and Palm West Beach

● About: A vibrant lineup of local and regional talent captivate audiences with unforgettable performances at iconic Dubai locations each day. On 3 January, Bluewaters Island comes alive with the soulful melodies of Sam Tompkins, Chelsey and Fabre. On 4 January, Alserkal Avenue becomes a hub of rhythmic brilliance, featuring Marwan Moussa, Amjad Shakir, Nin19teen and Felula. On 5 January, Palm West Beach offers breathtaking seaside performances with Liv Harland, Jay Abo and Ananya.



Dubai Police Carnival

● Date: 10 - 12 January 2025

● Location: City Walk

● About: Dubai Police, in partnership with the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism, will host a vibrant Security Carnival from 5pm to 10pm showcasing groundbreaking innovations, live performances by the Dubai Police Band, and engaging demonstrations with police dogs. Visitors can also enjoy horse shows, military parades, and interactive activities by the Positive Spirit Team, creating a blend of community engagement and entertainment. Additionally, the carnival will highlight the upcoming police candidate graduation ceremony, celebrating the achievements of Dubai’s future law enforcement leaders.



Transformers 40 x Vincent Faudemer

● Date: Until 12 January 2025

● Location: e& MOTB, The Uncommon x DSF, DSF Auto Season at Dubai Hills Mall

● About: The Transformers 40 x Vincent Faudemer Hologram Experience celebrates 40 years of the Transformers franchise with an immersive art display featuring a towering hologram of Optimus Prime holding the Matrix of Leadership, designed by renowned artist Vincent Faudemer and creative agency Brand Fuel. The hologram will appear at three flagship DSF venues: e& MOTB from 2 - 6 January, The Uncommon x DSF from 7 - 9 January, and DSF Auto Season from 10 - 12 January at Dubai Hills Mall.



RETURNING WEEKLY FAVOURITES



DSF x Hatta

● Date: Until 5 January 2025

● Location: Hatta Wadi Hub

● About: With just three days remaining, this is the final chance to experience the magic of DSF x Hatta. Nestled in Dubai’s stunning natural landscapes, Hatta Wadi Hub transforms into the ultimate winter retreat, offering a unique blend of adventure, delicious food, and breathtaking views. Visitors can enjoy thrilling activities like zip lining through scenic valleys, kayaking on serene waters, and soaking up live music in the crisp winter air. Each weekend ends on a high note with spectacular fireworks at 8pm, lighting up the starry skies paired with delectable dining options, DSF x Hatta delivers unforgettable outdoor experiences in its final days.



DSF Fireworks

● Date: Until 12 January 2025

● Location: Dubai Festival City Mall and Hatta

● About: As DSF enters its final week, dazzling fireworks continue to illuminate Dubai’s skies, enchanting audiences across the city. At Dubai Festival City Mall, a nightly spectacle sponsored by Al Zarooni Group lights up the skyline at 9pm, while the tranquil beauty of Hatta comes alive with breathtaking displays every Friday and Saturday at 8pm, adding magic to the season’s celebrations.



Drone Shows

● Date: Until 12 January 2025

● Location: Bluewaters Island and The Beach, JBR

● About: Emarat presents a breathtaking drone show with 1,000 drones celebrating Dubai’s legacy and future held twice nightly at 8pm and 10pm over iconic oceanfront locations. A spectacular brand-new drone theme will be displayed until 11th January. This week also marks a jaw-dropping firework-drone spectacle on 11 January 2025 that seamlessly blends pyrotechnics with cutting-edge drone technology at 8pm, set to transform Dubai’s skyline into a canvas of vibrant colours and mesmerising formations.



Dubai Lights

● Date: Until 12 January 2025

● Location: Bluewaters Island, Palm Nakheel Mall, Palm West Beach, Al Seef, Dubai Design District and Al Marmoom

● About: As DSF enters its final week, it’s the last chance to capture the magic of Dubai Lights, which have transformed the city into an artistic wonderland. Celebrating the five elements—Water, Air, Fire, Energy, and Connection—these mesmerising lighting installations offer countless Insta-worthy moments.



DSF Nights at Dubai Festival City Mall

● Date: Until 12 January 2025

● Location: Dubai Festival City Mall

● About: DSF Nights at Dubai Festival City Mall, in partnership with talabat, brings a vibrant mix of entertainment and activities for all ages. Visitors can enjoy two live concerts at Festival Bay, featuring Hams Fikri on 4 January and Ibrahim Al Sultan on 11 January, both starting at 9:30pm with free tickets for these performances to be reserved on the Blue App. Visitors can also enjoy free performances from local bands and musicians, such as Hosny & Friends on 6 January, Billu & The Brownies on 7 January, Sara Tarabusi & Ray Beatbox on 3 and 8 January and Abri on 10 January. Families are treated to delightful performances and meet-and-greets with favourite characters Bluey, Barney, Miraculous Ladybug, Mr. Bean, and Strawberry Shortcake, while food enthusiasts can savour unique dining experiences with concepts like SALT, The Bay by Social, Sayf, Helipad by Frozen Cherry, and M’OSHI. Adding to the excitement are the brand-new IMAGINE shows, created exclusively for DSF and running twice daily at 6:30pm and 9pm. Each evening culminates with spectacular fireworks displays by Al Zarooni Group, lighting up the Dubai skyline in true festival spirit at 9pm.



Live X Factor Shows

● Date: Every Sunday until 12 January 2025

● Location: Festival Bay, Dubai Festival City Mall

● About: This is the final chance to experience the thrill of the world-renowned X Factor Live Show, in partnership with Dubai TV as part of DSF, as the competition reaches its grand finale. As the countdown begins, the stage is set for the crowning of the X Factor winner on 12 January, promising an unforgettable night of talent, suspense, and show-stopping performances.



e& MOTB

● Date: Until 12 January 2025

● Location: Dubai Design District, Waterfront Slab

● About: The 12th edition of e& MOTB, in partnership with e&, AW Rostamani Group, Commercial Bank of Dubai, Emarat and talabat, returns as the festival’s flagship alternative shopping destination. Venue has free parking and is free to enter, where visitors can enjoy shopping, dining, and outdoor entertainment.The opening weekend will dazzle with a free-to-attend live concert from Saint Levant and Naïka on 3 January 2025, accompanied by live musical performances throughout the duration of the festival. Visitors can explore over 50 new retail brands, and over 25 brand-new F&B vendors, such as Homer Lobster and Dave’s Hot Chicken. The Beauty Bloc showcases the latest trends from brands like Drunk Elephant and Huda Beauty, while the Gen Z Entertainment Zone features attractions like the Smash Room Truck and Wild Paint. With a special DSF grand finale drone show on 12 January 2025, exclusive activations from Renault and Drunk Elephant and highlights like Carpool Karaoke by Emarat and Neon Run, e& MOTB offers something for everyone in the heart of Dubai Design District.



DSF Auto Season

● Date: Until 12 January 2025

● Location: Citywide

● About: DSF Auto Season will rev up excitement with a celebration of all things automotive, featuring an electrifying line-up of events across Dubai. This season’s activations will showcase the latest innovations and craftsmanship in the automotive industry, along with thrilling competitions, unique experiences, parades, and engaging meetups.



The Uncommon x DSF

● Date: Until 12 January 2025

● Location: Al Marmoom

● About: The Uncommon x DSF transforms into a serene haven of creativity and relaxation, welcoming visitors daily from 4pm to midnight. This enchanting retreat invites guests to wander through breathtaking Dubai Lights installations by Vendel and De Wolf, gather around cosy fire pits with S’mores and corn grills, or lose themselves in family friendly games of arcade and vibrant play area. On weekends, the atmosphere comes alive with outdoor cinema nights, the soothing melodies of live oud performances, and seasonal delights served by the lake, accompanied by steaming hot cocoa. Food lovers are treated to a specially curated seasonal menu by Chef Sheikha Hesa Al Khalifa or the smoky, rich flavours of a classic BBQ Box, making this retreat a feast for both the senses and the soul.



DSF 30th Anniversary Competition

● Date: Until 12 January 2025

● Location: DSF Website

● About: Residents and visitors across the city can get rewarded for keeping up to date on all the DSF news on the Dubai Shopping Festival website. The DSF 30th anniversary competition brings a thrilling chance to win an exciting prize worth a whopping AED 30,000 by simply registering their details on the DSF website.



DSF Raffles

● Date: Until 12 January 2025

● Location: Citywide

● About: With DSF, everyone will have the chance to win big this season, with an incredible array of daily rewards, grand raffles, mega prize draws, and unmatched retail promotions. From ENOC’s daily prizes of up to AED 100,000 to the DSF Mega Raffle and Majid Al Futtaim’s Biggest Prize of the Year, the excitement will be non-stop. Highlights include Modesh and BLUE Rewards Millionaire at Dubai Festival City Mall, Dubai Jewellery Group’s 1.5 million dirhams in gold raffle, DSMG’s Shop, Spin, and Win promotion, and 30 DSF Golden Tickit prizes worth AED 300,000, making this season a true celebration of dreams and surprises.



Visitors can navigate through the endless excitement of this year’s festival through the all-new digital DSF Map - an interactive online guide to explore all of the season’s iconic and only-in-Dubai experiences, festival favourites, ever-popular signature events, and brand-new additions waiting to be discovered across the city.



Dubai Shopping Festival is supported by Key Partner VISA Dubai Islamic Bank and Strategic Partners which include: Al Futtaim Malls (Dubai Festival City Mall & Festival Plaza), Al Zarooni Group (Mercato Shopping Mall), AW Rostamani Group, Commercial Bank of Dubai, DHAM (Al Seef, Bluewaters, Ibn Battuta Mall, Nakheel Mall and The Outlet Village), Emirates Airline, ENOC, e&, Majid Al Futtaim (Mall of the Emirates, City Centre Mirdif, City Centre Deira), Merex Investment (City Walk and The Beach, JBR), and talabat.





