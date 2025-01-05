Chinese automaker BYD exceeds US Tesla in Q4 with delivery of 600,000 EVs

(MENAFN) In the fourth quarter of 2024, Chinese automaker BYD surpassed its US competitor Tesla by delivering approximately 600,000 battery-powered vehicles. According to the production and sales reports from both companies, Tesla delivered 495,570 electric (EVs) during the same period, while BYD managed to deliver 595,413 units, marking a notable achievement for the Chinese automaker.



For the entire year, BYD fell slightly short of Tesla in terms of overall EV deliveries. BYD's total for 2024 reached 1.76 million electric vehicles, just behind Tesla, which delivered 1.79 million. Despite this, BYD saw a significantly higher growth rate in the final quarter, with a 13.1 percent increase in EV sales, compared to Tesla's more modest 5 percent growth.



The strong growth in BYD’s EV sales during the fourth quarter reflects the company's expanding presence in the electric vehicle market. BYD’s consistent performance and growing sales are largely attributed to the increasing popularity of its electric vehicles, as well as its strategic expansion into different vehicle categories.



Beyond just electric cars, BYD also sells other types of vehicles, including plug-in hybrid cars and buses. When these vehicles are included, BYD's total vehicle deliveries for 2024 reached an impressive 4.27 million units. This diverse product lineup has contributed to BYD's strong position in the global automotive market, further solidifying its success in the industry.

