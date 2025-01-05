Senegal starts gas production in partnership with Mauritania

(MENAFN) Senegal has officially commenced production in partnership with its neighbor Mauritania, marking what has been described as a "historic" milestone. Senegalese Oil Minister Biram Souley Diop confirmed the development, which began on December 31, during an announcement on Friday.



In a statement released on Saturday and obtained by a news agency, British (BP), one of the primary operators of the project, confirmed the start of gas production. The company announced that gas is now being extracted from wells in the first phase of the liquefied (LNG) initiative. The extracted gas is being processed aboard a floating production, storage, and offloading (FPSO) vessel at the Grand Tortue Ahmeyim field, a cross-border reserve shared by Senegal and Mauritania.



On Wednesday, the two nations celebrated the opening of the first well in the offshore field, though further details were not disclosed. The Grand Tortue Ahmeyim project, situated along the maritime border between Senegal and Mauritania, is projected to yield approximately 2.5 million tons of liquefied natural gas annually.



Oil Minister Diop highlighted the importance of the development during an interview with Senegalese national broadcaster RTS, emphasizing that Senegal and Mauritania would each receive 35 million cubic feet of gas daily. He underscored the dual purpose of the project: utilizing the gas for domestic consumption to meet local energy demands while also exporting it to international markets.

MENAFN05012025000045015839ID1109055683