2 Ukrainian Paratroopers Take 14 Russians Prisoner

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Two paratroopers of the 79th separate airborne assault brigade of the Tauride Brigade captured 14 Russian invaders.

According to Ukrinform, the 79th Separate Air Assault Tavriya Brigade reported this in Telegram and posted a video.

“The assault group of the 79th Air Assault Brigade is approaching one of the Russian positions. Before that, the pilots of the attack drones had successfully practiced on the enemy - after an intense and prolonged raid, the occupiers crammed into a tight dugout and did not poke their noses out of the shelter,” the statement said.

Thus, the two stormtroopers of the 79th managed to achieve absolute surprise - they threw grenades right to the entrance of the enemy dugout.

“The frightened occupants immediately drop their weapons and raise their hands. At that time, as it turned out, there were as many as 14 occupants at the position. They chose life over death, and our paratroopers did not refuse them. In the unique footage from night drones, we can see how two of our paratroopers actually take the Russian soldiers prisoner in formation. Brilliant and heroic work,” the video description reads.

