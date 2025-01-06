Ukrainian Diaspora Thanks Trudeau For Consistently Supporting Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ukrainian community in Canada has expressed gratitude to Justin Trudeau, who announced resignation from the prime minister's post on Monday.

That's according to the President of the Ukrainian Canadian Congress, Alexandra Chyczii, Ukrinform reports.

“On behalf of the Ukrainian Canadian Congress, I express my gratitude to Prime Trudeau for his many years of public service and his leadership. Prime Minister Trudeau ensured that Canada plays a leading role in the international community in strongly supporting Ukraine's defence against Russia's genocidal war of aggression,” the UCC chief said.

She recalled that, since Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Canada has provided“billions of dollars in critical military, economic and humanitarian assistance to the heroic Ukrainian people”.

“We thank Prime Minister Trudeau for his resolute support of the Ukrainian people and his advocacy for Ukraine's cause among other world leaders. I wish Prime Minister Trudeau success in all future endeavors,” the UCC President noted.

She added that it is of critical importance to the future of liberty in Europe, and of great reassurance to the Ukrainian community, that Canada“remains a steadfast supporter of Ukraine's defence of freedom, self-determination and statehood”.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Justin Trudeau announced Monday, January 6, that he would resign as Prime Minister of Canada and leader of the Liberal Party once the national process to elect a new party leader is completed.