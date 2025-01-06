British Mps Call On Government To Hand Frozen Russian Assets To Ukraine
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Britain should transfer all frozen Russian assets to Ukraine to send a clear signal to Moscow that the aggressor must and will pay the cost of war.
This is stated in a letter from members of the British Parliament, published by The Times , Ukrinform saw.
"Previous loans and emergency funding are not enough,” MPs wrote, adding that only the use of the assets themselves guarantees that Russia will pay for its crimes.
According to the lawmakers, the government should figure out how to legally transfer $300 billion in frozen reserves of Russia's Central bank to Ukraine.
Read also:
Zelensky offered Trump to buy American weapons with frozen
Russian assets
In their opinion, the transfer of at least GBP 25.5 billion, stored in UK-based accounts, will send a "clear signal" of strategic resolve and help prevent future conflicts.
The appeal was signed by nearly a dozen British MPs, as well as eight high-ranking lawmakers from allied nations: Germany, Poland, the Baltic states, and Finland.
The UK has the largest number of frozen Russian reserves stored beyond the EU.
Read also:
U.S. to provide Ukraine with USD
15B secured by frozen
Russian assets – PM
As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Group of Seven members previously pledged a $50 billion loan for Ukraine, secured with interest on frozen Russian assets.
Photo: Getty Images
MENAFN06012025000193011044ID1109061159
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.