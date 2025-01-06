Laxis: Redefining Productivity With AI-Powered Innovation

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) With groundbreaking solutions like the AI SDR , AI Meeting Assistant , and the seamlessly integrated OSO AI Earbuds , Laxis is empowering teams to achieve more with less effort, setting a new standard for productivity and collaboration.

"Our mission is to push the boundaries of AI to create tools that are as intuitive as they are impactful," says Eric Xiao , Co-founder and CEO of Laxis. "At Laxis, we're not just automating tasks-we're enhancing the way people work and interact, helping businesses unlock their full potential."

Empowering Teams with AI Agents

At the heart of Laxis's success is its AI Agent platform , which combines automation, intelligence, and adaptability to transform workflows across industries.



AI SDR (Sales Development Representative):

Revolutionizes lead generation with automated outreach, personalized follow-ups, and AI-driven lead qualification. Sales teams using Laxis AI SDR report a 30% increase in pipeline efficiency and faster conversions.

AI Meeting Assistant:

Streamlines collaboration with real-time transcription , AI-generated summaries , and actionable follow-ups-ensuring no detail is missed. The Meeting Assistant integrates seamlessly with platforms like Zoom, Microsoft Teams, and Slack. Integrated Ecosystem:

Laxis tools are designed to work together, providing businesses with a unified productivity solution that adapts to their needs.

Hardware Meets Intelligence: OSO AI Earbuds

In addition to its robust software lineup, Laxis is introducing the OSO AI Earbuds , a wearable productivity tool designed to seamlessly integrate with its ecosystem.



Transcription & Translation: Supports 40+ languages , breaking down communication barriers in global settings.

Voice-Activated AI Assistant: From scheduling tasks to retrieving insights, OSO enables true hands-free productivity. Dynamic Audio Quality: Crystal-clear sound with adaptive noise cancellation ensures a premium experience in any environment.

OSO AI Earbuds are designed to meet the needs of diverse users-whether you're a professional, a creative, or someone simply looking to stay productive and connected. From boardrooms to studios, classrooms to customer calls, OSO adapts to your unique needs:



For Professionals: Streamline meetings, transcribe conversations, and turn ideas into action.

For Creatives: Capture inspiration on the go, collaborate seamlessly, and focus without distractions. For Everyone: Break language barriers, enjoy premium audio, and simplify your day with hands-free AI assistance.

OSO isn't just a tool-it's your AI-powered companion for work, life, and everything in between.

Innovation That Shapes the Future

As AI continues to dominate the conversation at CES 2025, Laxis is leading the way with solutions that combine cutting-edge technology with intuitive design. Whether it's automating sales outreach, enhancing meeting productivity, or enabling global collaboration, Laxis is setting a new standard for what's possible.

"Our focus is on building AI tools that make life simpler, more efficient, and more connected," says Xiao. "At CES, we're proud to showcase how Laxis is shaping the future of work, one innovation at a time."

Discover

Laxis at CES 2025

Visit us at Booth Venetian Expo, Hall G - 61261

to experience Laxis AI solutions in action. Learn more at:

laxis

For media inquiries or to schedule a meeting, contact Louie Marte at [email protected] .

About Laxis

Laxis is a global leader in AI-powered productivity solutions, delivering innovative tools that streamline communication, automate workflows, and enhance decision-making. From the AI SDR and Meeting Assistants to integrated hardware like OSO AI Earbuds, Laxis combines cutting-edge technology with intuitive design to empower professionals worldwide.

Learn more at laxis .

Click here for more details about our booth at:

SOURCE Laxis, Inc.