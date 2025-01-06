US Treasury Issues Additional Sanctions Relief For Syrian People

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Jan 6 (KUNA) -- The US Department of Treasury expanded authorizations on Monday for activities and transactions in Syria following December 8, 2024.

A statement by the US Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) said they issued "Syria General License (GL) 24 to expand authorizations for activities and transactions in Syria following December 8, 2024."

"This action underscores the United States' commitment to ensuring that US sanctions do not impede activities to meet basic human needs, including the provision of public services or humanitarian assistance," the statement added.

"This authorization is for six months, as the US government continues to monitor the evolving situation on the ground.

The end of Bashar al-Assad's brutal and repressive rule, backed by Russia and Iran, provides a unique opportunity for Syria and its people to rebuild," said Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo.

"During this period of transition, Treasury will continue to support humanitarian assistance and responsible governance in Syria."

As a result of the Assad regime's brutality against the Syrian people, support for terrorism, and destabilizing actions across the region, Syria is one of OFAC's most comprehensively sanctioned jurisdictions.

Given the extraordinary circumstances, and to support the Syrian people as they build a more hopeful, secure, and peaceful future, the U.S. Department of the Treasury, through OFAC, is issuing GL 24 to help ensure that sanctions do not impede essential services and continuity of governance functions across Syria, including the provision of electricity, energy, water, and sanitation.

GL 24 builds on existing authorizations in the Syrian Sanctions Regulations, Global Terrorist Sanctions Regulations, and Foreign Terrorist Organization Sanctions Regulations, including those that support international organization activities, nongovernmental organization (NGO) activities, humanitarian, and stabilization efforts in the region.

This authorization does not unblock the property or interest in property of any blocked person under any of our sanctions programs, including Assad and his associates, the Government of Syria, Central Bank of Syria, or Hay'at Tahrir al Sham (HTS), nor does it authorize any financial transfers to any blocked person other than for the purpose of effecting certain authorized payments to governing institutions or associated service providers in Syria. (end)

