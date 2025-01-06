Europe Must Do Everything To Improve Kyiv's Position In Potential Talks With Moscow - Sikorski

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Soon, Europe may face strong pressure to reach an agreement with Moscow. Europe could agree to a deal that will not allow Russia to regain power and Ukraine to capitulate because Kyiv deserves a just peace.

This was stated on Monday by Polish Foreign Radosław Sikorski during a speech at the 30th of ambassadors in Paris, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"Soon, we may face strong pressure to negotiate with Moscow. But what kind of agreement could a sensible Europe agree to? Of course, not an ordinary agreement that would allow Moscow to regain its strength. Europe is much stronger than Russian leaders think. Russia is much weaker than many Europeans think," Sikorsky emphasized.

He stressed that Ukraine deserves and needs peace.

“But it should be peace on just conditions, not capitulation,” Sikorski stressed.

According to the foreign minister, Europe should not impose strict deadlines on supporting Ukraine, as this would encourage Russia to continue the war.

“Instead, we should do everything possible to improve Kyiv's position in future negotiations,” the head of Polish diplomacy emphasized.

Touching on the issue of the Polish presidency of the EU, Sikorski noted that Europe is currently losing momentum, its innovativeness, and competitive edge. He pointed to the fact that in 1992, the EU's share of global GDP stood at 29%, having since decreased to 17%. Sikorski said the coronavirus pandemic had deepened economic issues, the war in Ukraine has exposed the shortcomings of European defenses, and migration pressure is forcing Europe to seek long-term solutions.

"Let's increase Europe's strategic responsibility and its defense capability not in opposition to the U.S., but in strategic harmony with Washington. This will require understanding and compromises on both sides of the Atlantic," Sikorski stressed.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, French President Emmanuel Macron believes the U.S. should help change the nature of the discussion and bring Russia to the negotiating table, and Ukraine, for its part, should engage in realistic discussions on territorial issues.

