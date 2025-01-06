Zelensky Holds Supreme Cinc Staff Meeting

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky held a meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief and heard the reports from top commanders.

The head of state said this in a address to the nation, Ukrinform reports.

"Today I held a meeting of the Staff, and separate reports by the CinC Syrsky and Chief of the General Staff Barhylevych were also heard. The top issue is the defense of our front lines, Pokrovsk first of all. I am grateful to all the brigades, to each of our who are there right now," Zelensky said.

The head of state added that the issue of staffing brigades, as well as rotation, was also on the agenda.

"The Army needs more internal, systemic changes so that manpower management becomes effective at all levels of the Defense Forces," Zelensky noted.

The president also heard reports from commanders on the formation and training of new brigades.

As Ukrinform reported, the Khortytsia Grouping of Troops has refuted reports of Russian forces capturing the settlement of Kurakhove as Ukrainian troops hold their lines in the western part of the town.

According to the General Staff, 108 combat clashes have been recorded since day-start. The enemy is most actively attacking in Kursk region.

Photo: President's Office