Lebanese Army Deployed In Naqoura After Israeli Occupation Withdrawal

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Jan 6 (KUNA) -- The Lebanese Command announced on Monday that its units have begun deploying in Naqoura, in coordination with the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), after the Israeli withdrew from it.

The deployment coincided with the meeting of the five-member committee to supervise the ceasefire agreement in Ras Al-Naqoura, with US President senior adviser, Amos Hochstein's presence, said the command in a statement.

Engineering surveys of the town will be conducted to remove unexploded ordnance, they added.

Lebanese Army Commander, General Joseph Aoun received Hochstein, accompanied by the head of the five-member committee, US General Jasper Jeffers, and discussed implementing the ceasefire in the south.

Israeli occupation forces remain present in a number of towns in southern Lebanon, despite the ceasefire on November 27 last year, after the war expanded on Lebanon on September 23 with the Israeli occupation launching air raids on various areas, causing displacement and death to hundreds of thousands of residents. (end)

