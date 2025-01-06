Spokesman: Russians Use Every Opportunity To Restore Structures Near Kerch Bridge
According to Ukrinform, this was reported on television by the spokesman for the Ukrainian Navy, Captain 3rd Rank Dmytro Pletenchuk.
“...They are present there and are trying to use every opportunity to restore the buildings. Of course, the period of storms in the Black Sea , in particular in the Kerch Strait, is quite long. Stormy weather also makes adjustments to the plans of the Russian occupiers,” Pletenchuk said.
According to him, the Russians are still taking maximum measures to illegally protect the facility, and there are no signs of a decrease in their activity.
The spokesperson noted that they have maximized the facility with modern air defense systems.
As reported, Russia lost almost half of the barge barriers near the Kerch Bridge during the fall and winter storms.
