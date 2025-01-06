Justin Trudeau Quits: What Canada's Liberal Party Can Learn From The Fall Of Rome

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announces his resignation as Liberal leader and prime minister outside Rideau Cottage in Ottawa on Jan. 6, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announces his resignation as Liberal leader and prime minister outside Rideau Cottage in Ottawa on Jan. 6, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Author: Louis Volante

(MENAFN- The Conversation) Canada finds itself at a moment of reckoning. Prime Justin Trudeau has announced his resignation as recent place his governing Liberal Party at its lowest support levels in decades, with voter intent hovering at just 16 per cent .

Trudeau's approval ratings reflected widespread dissatisfaction with national leadership, raising the prospect of a substantial electoral defeat.

As academics whose combined expertise examines foundations of education in the ancient world and in democracies under crisis - and how governance, leadership and public policy shapes social and educational outcomes - we believe this moment of instability invites us to look backward.

It's important for society at large, but also students in classrooms , to understand the patterns that shape societies and leadership. We want students to learn from history and to make a path forward that is informed by the past.

Lessons from Rome

Rome, a civilization renowned for its governance and adaptability, also faced moments of profound uncertainty. From the transformation of its republic to the eventual fall of its western Empire , Rome's history offers insights into the tensions between ambition and resilience, governance and neglect.

These reflections illustrate the stakes of leadership, showing us how an understanding of our past can help shape our future.

Read more: History's crisis detectives: how we're using maths and data to reveal why societies collapse – and clues about the future

As Canada navigates challenges ranging from economic pressures to social fragmentation and political mistrust, the lessons of Rome's rise and fall offer powerful lessons.

Leadership that understands its moment - grounded in history but attentive to the present - has the capacity to transform adversity into renewal. In examining these historical parallels, leaders can hold a mirror to their challenges and consider how to move forward with courage and purpose.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during a Liberal Party fundraising event in Richmond, B.C., in December 2024 amid calls from his own party to resign. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns

Short-sightedness, awareness of history

Rome's early successes rested on its ability to ground governance in historical consciousness.

Augustus, the first Roman emperor, deliberately revived traditional Roman virtues . By linking his rule to Rome's storied republican past, Augustus fostered continuity and stability within a diverse empire.

Two marble heads, believed to be from a statue of Roman emperor Augustus, at right, and from a statue of the god Dionysus, are displayed at a news conference in Rome in December 2020. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

Historical consciousness in Rome brought about unity and legitimacy across centuries of change, reinforcing its governance through shared cultural identity .

This foundation eroded over time. In 212 CE, Emperor Caracalla issued the Constitutio Antoniniana , granting citizenship to nearly all free inhabitants of the empire. This expanded the tax base but diluted the bonds that had once united Roman citizens, weakening social cohesion and sowing seeds of fragmentation.

Decisions made for immediate benefit ultimately undermined Rome's long-term resilience, demonstrating the risks of short-sighted governance.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visits Vince's Market, a grocery store in Sharon, Ont., in November 2024 after announcing a GST break on groceries over the holiday period. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

Canada's political landscape shows similar tendencies .

Delays in infrastructure projects , housing shortages and lack of investments in border security reflect a focus on electoral cycles over enduring change.

A historical focus can foster sustainable governance by highlighting patterns and offering perspective on current challenges. Emperor Marcus Aurelius's declaration -“what we do now echoes in eternity” - serves as a reminder that leadership grounded in history builds legacies rather than short-lived gains.

Economic decline

Rome's reliance on conquest-driven wealth masked systemic vulnerabilities . Expansion brought a steady influx of resources, but as territorial growth slowed, inflation rose, taxes became burdensome and resources were depleted .

These economic pressures left Rome ill-equipped, destabilizing its foundations . Financial mismanagement became a driver of the Roman Empire's eventual collapse .

Canada's economy, while diverse , exhibits its own challenges. GDP growth ranks among the lowest in the G7, at just 1.5 per cent in 2023 compared to 2.7 per cent in the United States.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau looks on at the start of a cabinet swearing-in ceremony for Dominic LeBlanc, as he was about to be sworn in as finance minister in Ottawa in December 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Inflation, which peaked at 8.1 per cent in 2022 , continues to erode household purchasing power, while housing affordability remains a national crisis, with average home prices exceeding $700,000 .

Food bank reliance reached record levels in 2023 , with nearly two million visits per month, underscoring growing economic inequality.

Rome's failure to adapt its financial systems demonstrates the dangers of focusing on short-term fixes at the expense of broader solutions. For Canada, addressing these vulnerabilities demands strategic investment in building resilient communities and a long-term strategy to address the ballooning deficit .

Read more: Student achievement depends on reducing poverty now and after COVID-19

Immigration: A double-edged sword

Rome thrived when it successfully integrated immigrants into its military and society. Policies granting citizenship to foreign soldiers bolstered the army and fostered loyalty , enabling the empire to grow and thrive.

Yet by the fourth century, uncontrolled migration strained resources and disrupted social cohesion. The Visigoths , a western European power initially welcomed as allies, later sacked Rome in 410 CE, exposing the fragility of an overstretched system.

Canada's immigration system faces similar pressures. Immigration drives economic growth and innovation, with the current government viewing it as essential to help buffer an aging population .

But inadequate infrastructure - especially in housing and health care - limits Canada's ability to support and integrate newcomers effectively. Without appropriate checks and balances, immigration poses additional stress to social services and erodes social cohesion.

Read more: Canada needs to build more affordable housing for newcomers

Public safety: Trust and governance

Public safety was foundational to Rome's early stability . For instance, Augustus established the Vigiles , a combined police and fire brigade, to maintain order and security in Rome's bustling urban centres.

Alongside parallel institutions, including urban cohorts and the military , this structure was one of the earliest public investments in citizen protection and safety. As trust in governance eroded, however, public safety collapsed , contributing to instability and unrest.

Canada faces rising concerns about public safety. The violent crime severity index has increased by 32 per cent since 2015, reflecting significant spikes in assaults and homicides. Calls for bail reform from provincial premiers highlight a growing crisis of confidence in the justice system across Canada.

Rome's experience illustrates that public safety relies not just on enforcement but on trust in institutions , proactive governance and community-focused solutions.

Like ancient Rome, Canada is grappling with an increase in violent crime. Crime scene tape is shown in Calgary in 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Corruption: The rot within

The Roman lawyer Cicero's prosecution of Verres , a corrupt governor, illustrates the corrosive effects of unchecked power. Despite laws like the lex calpurnia , designed to combat bribery, corruption persisted, eroding public trust and destabilizing Rome from within .

Corruption , left unchecked, weakens institutions and undermines legitimacy, leaving states vulnerable to collapse.

Canada has faced its own ethical challenges and political scandals. The SNC-Lavalin affair , the Emergencies Act decision and the WE Charity scandal have all tested public trust.

Mismanagement of the ArriveCAN app , costing over $54 million, highlights the risks of ineffective oversight. Cicero's warning -“The welfare of the people is the ultimate law” - reminds us that transparency and accountability are essential to the integrity of governance.

Canada's ArriveCAN app log-in screen is seen on a mobile device in February 2024 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

A path forward

History reveals patterns of governance that shape societies over time. Rome was a civilization that grappled with the tensions between ambition and neglect, belonging and division, stability and decay.

The experiences of ancient Rome don't necessarily offer solutions, but provide insights to leaders on how to confront their own challenges with honesty, depth and resolve. In Canada today, this historical perspective is not a luxury; it's a necessity.

Canada's Liberal empire may be poised to fall , but the more important issue is the growing disconnect between the leadership of all parties and the public's needs and aspirations. Political responses too often lack coherence, prioritizing gains in short-term electoral cycles over long-term solutions.

History reminds us that leadership must balance immediate action with foresight, building trust and resilience within institutions that serve all citizens. The next government, likely a Conservative one, would be wise to heed these lessons from the past.