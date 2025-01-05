Gov't Soon To Compile Full Cockpit Transcript From Crashed Jeju Air Jet

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Investigators were set to finalize compiling the transcript of the cockpit voice recorder recovered from the wreckage of the crashed Jeju Air plane, the said Saturday, Azernews reports, citing Yonhap.

The and Railway Accident Investigation Board under the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport is expected to draw up the complete transcript of the cockpit voice recorder, or CVR, on Saturday as part of its probe into Sunday's crash at South Korea's Muan International Airport that killed all but two of the 181 and crew aboard.

The recording may hold clues to the final moments of the crash, though the ministry will not make it public until the investigation is completed.

The flight data recorder, or FDR, is in the process of being prepared for transport to the United States for analysis, according to the ministry.

The Jeju Air jet from Bangkok to Muan belly-landed following a mayday call before slamming into a concrete barrier at the end of the airport's runway and going up in flames.

South Korean and U.S. officials, including those from its manufacturer Boeing, have been working to find the cause of the accident. Some have pointed to a bird strike, faulty landing gear and the concrete barrier as possible issues.