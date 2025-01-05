Gov't Soon To Compile Full Cockpit Transcript From Crashed Jeju Air Jet
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Investigators were set to finalize compiling the transcript of
the cockpit voice recorder recovered from the wreckage of the
crashed Jeju Air plane, the transport Ministry said Saturday,
Azernews reports, citing Yonhap.
The Aviation and Railway Accident Investigation Board under the
Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport is expected to draw
up the complete transcript of the cockpit voice recorder, or CVR,
on Saturday as part of its probe into Sunday's crash at South
Korea's Muan International Airport that killed all but two of the
181 passengers and crew aboard.
The recording may hold clues to the final moments of the crash,
though the ministry will not make it public until the investigation
is completed.
The flight data recorder, or FDR, is in the process of being
prepared for transport to the United States for analysis, according
to the ministry.
The Jeju Air jet from Bangkok to Muan belly-landed following a
mayday call before slamming into a concrete barrier at the end of
the airport's runway and going up in flames.
South Korean and U.S. officials, including those from its
manufacturer Boeing, have been working to find the cause of the
accident. Some have pointed to a bird strike, faulty landing gear
and the concrete barrier as possible issues.
