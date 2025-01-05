عربي


Fog Hits Flight Operations At Srinagar Airport

1/5/2025

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Flight operations at the Srinagar International Airport were affected on Sunday due to poor visibility caused by fog, officials said.

Early morning visibility at the Srinagar airport was 50 metres, which has affected the air traffic. All airlines have pushed their flights after 10 am, an Airports Authority of India official said.

Dense fog hit operations at the airport on Saturday as well, leading to flight delays and diversions.

Kashmir Observer

