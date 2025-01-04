Russians Drop A-Bomb On High-Rise Building In Sumy Region, Wounding Two Children, Adult

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russians dropped a bomb on a high-rise building in the Sveska village community in Sumy region, injuring two children and an adult.

This was reported in Telegram by the Sumy Regional Military Administration, Ukrinform reports.

“Today, on January 4, the enemy launched an air strike using a guided aerial bomb on the Sveska community of Shostka district. The Russians dropped a bomb on a residential high-rise building. Preliminary, two children and one adult were wounded,” the statement said.

It is noted that as a result of this air strike, one entrance of the apartment building was destroyed.

An emergency rescue operation is currently underway, and it is possible that there may be people under the rubble, the RMA added.

As reported, five people were injure in Sumy region over the past day, January 3, due to enemy shelling.

Photo: Sumy Regional Military Administration