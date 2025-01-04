Russians Drop A-Bomb On High-Rise Building In Sumy Region, Wounding Two Children, Adult
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russians dropped a bomb on a high-rise building in the Sveska village community in Sumy region, injuring two children and an adult.
This was reported in Telegram by the Sumy Regional Military Administration, Ukrinform reports.
“Today, on January 4, the enemy launched an air strike using a guided aerial bomb on the Sveska community of Shostka district. The Russians dropped a bomb on a residential high-rise building. Preliminary, two children and one adult were wounded,” the statement said.
It is noted that as a result of this air strike, one entrance of the apartment building was destroyed.
Read also:
Russian troops fired 3 times at border of Sumy
region
An emergency rescue operation is currently underway, and it is possible that there may be people under the rubble, the RMA added.
As reported, five people were injure in Sumy region over the past day, January 3, due to enemy shelling.
Photo: Sumy Regional Military Administration
MENAFN04012025000193011044ID1109054995
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.