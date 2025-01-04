Good News For Commuters: Delhi To Meerut Within 40 Minutes In Namo Bharat Trains From January 5 Check Details, Fares
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the Delhi to Meerut Namo Bharat Corridor with aims to increase connectivity in the region on Sunday, January 5.
The Prime Minister will inaugurate the 13-kilometre stretch between Sahibabad and New Ashok Nagar, marking the journey between the capital and Meerut via Ghaziabad, which will take just 40 minutes. Also Read
“Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth over ₹12,200 crore at around 12:15 PM on 5 January in Delhi,” said the official statement.
This new launch will also mark the first Namo Bharat connectivity in the capital city of Delhi.
“This will significantly ease travel between Delhi and Meerut and will benefit millions of people through high-speed and comfortable travel along with unmatched safety and reliability,” said the PMO release. Also Read
Sahibabad is the first station, and Meerut is the last station on the Delhi Meerut Rapid route. There are currently nine operational stations on the 42 km route, according to Meerut Metro's official website. The addition will extend its reach to 55 km and two more stations.
According to the Namo Bharat official website map, the train line will be extended into operation from Jangpura to Sahibabad via Sarai Kale Khan, New Ashok Nagar, and Anand Vihar. On the other end, the plans are for extending it from Meerut South to Modipuram Depot, via Shatabdi Nagar, Begumpul, and Modipuram. Also Read
The route fare from the New Ashok Nagar station to Meerut South is ₹150 for a standard coach and ₹255 for a premium coach, reported PTI citing officials.
Passenger operations will commence from 5 p.m. onwards on Sunday.
Trains will be available to the public at a frequency of 15 minutes.
Key Facilities:
Namo Bharat trains will have reserved seating for women, elderly, and disabled passengers.
The new Namo Bharat trains will also have a dedicated women's coach.
Free drinking water
Restrooms
Ramps
Tactile paths for the visually impaired. Reports said that CCTV cameras will also be available at the stations.
