OIC Radio, Television Union Sign Joint Cooperation Protocol With Arab Media Forum

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Jan 4 (KUNA) -- Within the framework of enhancing cooperation and developing joint media work at an international level, the Union of and Television of the Organization of Islamic (OSBU) signed a cooperation protocol Saturday with the Arab Media Forum of Kuwait.

In a statement to KUNA, Secretary-General of the Arab Media Forum Madhi Al-Khames said that the protocol aims to unify media efforts and enhance communication between various media parties in the OIC countries, in addition to exchanging media experiences.

The protocol includes implementing joint programs and projects that contribute to raising the level of media performance in Arab and Islamic countries and enhance its role in supporting common issues, added Al-Khames, considering this a positive step towards achieving media integration among the OIC countries.

He stressed that the cooperation between the two sides comes within the context of a media vision to strengthen partnerships that support the goals of sustainable media development, noting the importance of this cooperation in facing the media challenges in the Islamic world.

The areas of cooperation in this protocol include organizing joint conferences, workshops and training courses, in addition to partnership in producing distinguished media content that aims to shed light on important issues, enhancing the Islamic media presence on an international level. (end)

The protocol was signed by Chairman of the Union of Radio and Television of the OIC Professor Dr. Amr Al-Leithy, and Secretary-General of the Arab Media Forum Madhi

