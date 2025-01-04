Two Soldiers Killed, Three Critical As Army Vehicle Falls Into Gorge In North Kashmir's Bandipora

An official said that the vehicle skidded off Bandipora-Srinagar road near SK Payeen and fell into a deep gorge.

He added that five soldiers were critically injured in the incident and they were immediately rushed to district hospital Bandipora, where two were declared dead on arrival, reported news agency KNO.

He said that three critically injured soldiers are being shift to Srinagar for advanced treatment.

