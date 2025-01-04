Two Soldiers Killed, Three Critical As Army Vehicle Falls Into Gorge In North Kashmir's Bandipora
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Two soldiers died, while three others were critically injured after an army vehicle fell into a deep gorge in SK Payeen area of north Kashmir's Bandipora district on Saturday, officials said.
An official said that the vehicle skidded off Bandipora-Srinagar road near SK Payeen and fell into a deep gorge.
He added that five soldiers were critically injured in the incident and they were immediately rushed to district hospital Bandipora, where two were declared dead on arrival, reported news agency KNO.
He said that three critically injured soldiers are being shift to Srinagar for advanced treatment.
