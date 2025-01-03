Jetblue Slapped With $2 Million Penalty For Massive Flight Delays

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The US Department of (USDOT) has levied a $2 million penalty against JetBlue Airways for operating four chronically delayed domestic flights, marking the first time the agency has imposed such a fine for this prohibited scheduling practice.

As part of a consent agreement, JetBlue will pay $1 million in fines, while the remaining funds will be used to compensate customers affected by the delays . The airline has also committed to issuing vouchers worth at least $75 to impacted by flight cancellations or delays exceeding three hours within the next year.

Details of the settlement and delayed flights

The penalty stems from flights operated by JetBlue in 2022 and 2023, which were plagued by chronic delays . The affected routes included flights between New York and Raleigh-Durham, Fort Lauderdale and Orlando, as well as a route between Fort Lauderdale and Windsor Locks, Connecticut.

USDOT reported a total of 395 delays and cancellations across the four affected flights. These flights consistently failed to meet punctuality standards, with cancellations or arrivals delayed by more than 30 minutes over 50% of the time during a one-month period.

Airline's response and compliance

While JetBlue did not immediately provide a comment on the fine, the airline clarified that it did not admit liability but agreed to settle to avoid the costs and uncertainties associated with litigation. In a statement, JetBlue noted its significant investments in addressing air traffic control issues, particularly in the Northeast US corridor, to mitigate such delays .

Despite these efforts, USDOT emphasized that JetBlue had sufficient time to take corrective action to prevent the chronic delays , regardless of the causes, such as weather or air traffic control disruptions.

Future actions and compensation for passengers

Under the terms of the settlement, JetBlue must provide compensation to passengers for delays or cancellations caused by the airline , ensuring future passengers are not similarly affected. The airline has committed to issuing $75 travel vouchers for disruptions lasting three hours or more over the next year.

The fine and the passenger compensation aim to reinforce USDOT's commitment to holding airlines accountable for operational shortcomings and ensuring consumer protection.