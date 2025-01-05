Iran conducts International AI conference on healthcare

(MENAFN) An international focused on the application of artificial intelligence (AI) in the healthcare sector took place from January 1-5 at the Razi Conference Center in Tehran. The conference highlighted AI's growing role in prevention, early detection, and the development of personalized plans through data analysis and comparison.



According to reports, advanced countries have seen significant cost savings—up to 40 percent—by utilizing AI in healthcare. In certain cases, such as with breast or lung cancer, AI has the potential to reduce healthcare costs by as much as 80 percent. Mostafa Qaemi, secretary of the Biology Development Headquarters, emphasized that a knowledge-based economy should aim to leverage AI for cost reduction in the healthcare sector.



Currently, 17 domestic companies in Iran are incorporating AI into their technological production, Qaemi noted.



Additionally, the Smart University of Medical Sciences (SMUMS) has developed a "smart healthcare" document, which is now in the final stages of approval. According to Hassan Bakhtiari, president of SMUMS, once approved, the document will mark a significant step towards the digital transformation of the country’s healthcare system.

