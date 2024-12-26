Syrian Caretaker Foreign Minister issues strong warning to Iran

(MENAFN) Syrian Caretaker Foreign Asaad al-Shaibani has issued a strong warning to Iran, urging the country to respect Syria's and refrain from causing further instability. Al-Shaibani took to his X account, stating, "Iran must respect the will of the Syrian people and the sovereignty and integrity of Syria," adding that Iran would be held accountable for the consequences of its recent statements. This remark came after Iran's Foreign spokesperson, Ismail Baqaei, announced that Tehran had no direct contact with the Syrian at present. Baqaei emphasized that Iran has long engaged with the Syrian opposition, particularly on matters concerning the resolution of the crisis. He criticized U.S. interventions in the region for destabilizing security and argued that there is regional consensus on the need to preserve Syria’s sovereignty and avoid foreign interference.



Baqaei further stated, "Syria must not become a haven for terrorism," stressing that instability in Syria affects the entire region. His comments followed remarks by Yaqoub Rezazadeh, a member of Iran's National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, who revealed that Tehran had sent indirect messages to Syria’s military authorities to ensure the security of the Iranian embassy and religious sites in the country. In addition, Iranian government spokeswoman Fatemeh Mohajerani disclosed that diplomatic talks were underway to reopen embassies in Damascus and Tehran, while Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi warned of the potential return of terrorism to Syria. Araqchi linked this threat to the ongoing chaos in Syria, which he believes could endanger the broader Middle East. He reiterated that the Iranian presence in Syria has primarily been to combat ISIS and other terrorist groups threatening the region.

