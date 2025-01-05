Odisha CM Announces Aid For Kin Of 2 Shot Dead By Robbers

(MENAFN- IANS) Bhubaneswar, Jan 5 (IANS) Odisha Chief Mohan Charan Majhi on Sunday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the next of kin of two persons who were shot dead by armed robbers at Panikoili in Jajpur district on Saturday.

CM Majhi expressed deep grief over the death of the victims.

"Expressing grief over the shooting incident at Panikoili in Jajpur district, CM Majhi announced assistance of Rs 2 lakhs each for the deceased's family,” a post on the official X handle of CM Office read.

The Chief Minister also announced that the state will bear the cost of the persons injured in the incident.

As per reports, three bike-borne robbers stormed into a jewellery shop located at Panikoili market in Jajpur district on Saturday afternoon.

When the staff of the shop tried to resist their attempt to loot the ornaments, the armed robbers opened fire at them.

Two of the staff, identified as Sunil Ray and Deepak Sahoo, were seriously injured in the shooting.

The local residents present nearby rushed to the spot after hearing the loud noise.

The robbers seeing the people were fleeing away from the spot when they ran across Nila Madhab Panda of Soti village of Panikoili who was passing by the shop in his motorcycle. The robbers tried to snatch away his bike but Panda resisted their attempt which angered the miscreants who shot Panda to death at the spot.

The severely wounded Ray and Sahoo were first shifted to a hospital in Panikoili and later shifted to the District Headquarters hospital in Jajpur for advanced treatment. Ray succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment at Jajpur DHH.

Meanwhile, the locals succeeded in capturing two of the robbers while another miscreant managed to escape from the spot. Tension erupted at the spot following the death of the two locals.

Upon being informed, the senior police officials along with five platoons of police reached the spot and rescued the accused robbers from the clutches of the irate mob. Police have launched a manhunt to nab the absconding accused robber and other accomplices.