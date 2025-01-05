Rs 185 Crore Central Ayurveda Research Institute In Delhi To Promote ‘Heal In India’: PM Modi

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 5 (IANS) In a significant move towards promoting traditional medicine, Prime Narendra Modi on Sunday laid the foundation stone (virtually) of Central Ayurveda Research Institute in Delhi's Rohini area with an outlay of Rs 185 crore, calling it“Ayurveda's next big leap”.

The 2.92-acre facility will combine tradition and innovation, offering new opportunities for holistic healing, specialised clinics and skill development, according to the of Ayush.

The new facility will feature a 100-bed research hospital dedicated to advancing Ayurveda research and providing healthcare services to the community.

“India has immense potential to become the world's health and wellness capital. The day is not far when, along with 'Make in India,' the world will also adopt 'Heal in India' as a mantra,” said PM Modi.

To facilitate foreign citizens in availing Ayush treatments in India, a special Ayush visa facility has been introduced and in a short span, hundreds of foreign nationals have benefited from this facility.

PM Modi said the government is promoting traditional Indian medicine systems like AYUSH and Ayurveda, adding that over the past decade, the Ayush system has expanded to more than 100 countries. The first World Health Organisation (WHO) institution related to traditional medicine is also being established in the country.

A few weeks ago, the Prime Minister inaugurated the second phase of the All India Institute of Ayurveda.

Speaking at the event, Prataprao Jadhav, Union Minister of State (Independent charge), Ministry of Ayush, expressed his gratitude to the Prime Minister for his leadership, saying that this facility will drive forward research and quality healthcare, making a lasting impact on millions of lives across the country.

Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, Secretary, Ministry of Ayush, said that acquiring a dedicated space in Rohini after 46 years is a monumental achievement, setting a benchmark for future endeavours.

“This futuristic building is poised to provide high-quality services to society, enhancing awareness and accessibility of traditional medicine,” he noted.