To Boost Fish Production In N-E, Rs 2,114.73 Crore Invested Since 2014-15

Guwahati, Jan 5 (IANS) To boost the fish production in the northeastern region, Rs 2,114.73 crore has been invested in the region since 2014-15 under Blue and Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY), officials said here on Sunday.

According to officials, with about 422 reported fish species, the northeastern region has witnessed remarkable growth through investments and this has expanded fish production from 3.78 lakh MT in 2013-14 to 6.41 lakh MT in 2023-24, alongside advancements in hatcheries, scientific fish farming techniques, and infrastructure.

An official said that Union Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh would hold a review meeting in Guwahati on Monday to study the implementation of Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY).

A statement said that the Northeastern Region (NER) of India, renowned for its rich aquatic biodiversity and vast water resources, holds immense potential to drive economic growth, ensure food security, and uplift livelihoods.

Renowned as a global hotspot for fish diversity, the region's diverse ecosystems nurture a wide array of fish species, positioning fisheries as a vital part of its economic and social framework.

The Union Minister will also inaugurate and lay the foundation for key projects amounting to about Rs 50 crore under PMMSY, underscoring the government's commitment to advancing and targeting self-sustaining the fisheries sector in the northeastern Region, the statement said.

Certificates will be distributed to fisheries beneficiaries of the northeast region, including NFDP registration certificates, KCC cards, awards for the Best FFPOs and Fisheries Start-ups.

“To continue and sustain the sectoral growth momentum, the Department of Fisheries of the Central government will be notified of the Organic Fisheries Cluster in the Soreng District of Sikkim for the development of organic fisheries and aquaculture in the state of Sikkim. An organic fisheries cluster in Sikkim would offer a range of economic, environmental and social benefits and can position itself as a leader in sustainable aquaculture,” the statement said.

In Monday's review meeting in Guwahati, Ministers of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying George Kurian and S.P. Singh Baghel, Fisheries Ministers of all eight northeastern states will attend. This event will be conducted in hybrid mode.

Monday's event will include a technical session on“Issues and Challenges in Fisheries and Aquaculture in the Northeastern Region (NER),” presented by Dr J.K. Jena, Deputy Director General, ICAR (Fisheries). The session will focus on the specific challenges faced by the fisheries and aquaculture sectors in the region, such as resource management, infrastructure limitations, market access issues, and the impact of climate change, the statement said.

It said that Dr Jena will also highlight potential solutions and innovative approaches suited to the region's unique ecological and socio-economic conditions, providing practical strategies to support the sustainable development and growth of these important sectors. The meeting will serve as a crucial platform to accelerate the growth of fisheries and aquaculture in the northeastern region (NER). It will provide an opportunity to address regional challenges, share innovative solutions, and promote sustainable practices tailored to the region's unique aquatic resources.

The meet will enhance infrastructure, encourage advanced techniques, and strengthen market linkages, ultimately boosting productivity, creating employment, and driving economic growth in the region. Through this landmark event, the Government aims to reinforce its commitment to making NER self-sufficient in fish production, fostering sustainable practices, and enhancing livelihoods for fisher communities across the region, the statement added.