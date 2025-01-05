Arrangements In Place For 18Th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas In Bhubaneswar

(MENAFN- IANS) Bhubaneswar, Jan 5 (IANS) Preparations are afoot for the 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas scheduled to be held in Bhubaneswar on 8-10 January.

The state is leaving no stone unturned to make the three-day mega event a success.

After reviewing preparations at the programme venue at Janata Maidan here on Sunday, Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja said,“Pravasi Bharatiya Divas is going to be held in Bhubaneswar from 8-10 January this year. President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Narendra Modi, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar will attend the event. As many as 3500 overseas Indians have so far registered to participate in the programme. All the preparations for the event will be completed by tomorrow.”

He also expressed the hope that the participants will get a wonderful experience. He urged the Bhubaneswar denizens to actively contribute in making the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas a success and welcome the guests from across the globe.

The Director General of Police YB Khurania also on Sunday took stock of the security arrangements at the programme venue. He told media persons that the Commissionerate police has put in adequate security arrangements to avoid any untoward incident.

Speaking to media persons, police commissioner S Dev Datta Singh said that the Commissionerate police have taken up several measures regarding the protection of delegates, anti-terror arrangements, frisking, VIP security, traffic, crowd control and other anti-sabotage activities. Police have made elaborate arrangements so that those visiting the state to attend the programme will enjoy the programme and return with a pleasant experience.

It is pertinent here to mention that as many as 83 platoons of police force including 40 platoons of police force from outside the state, over 500 officers, 12 companies of Central Armed Police Force, officials of special intelligence and anti-terror agencies of both the central government and state police will be deployed during the three-day event.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be arriving on January 8. President Droupadi Murmu will be joining on January 9. The Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) will held in Bhubaneswar for the first time.