Record Tourist Footfall In Kaziranga Following PM Modi's Visit: Assam CM

(MENAFN- IANS) Guwahati, Jan 5 (IANS) Assam Chief Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday said that the footfall has tremendously increased in the Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve following the visit and night stay of Prime Minister Narendra Modi there last year.

CM Sarma said that a record number of tourists visited the UNESCO world heritage site in Assam which is the highest in the last 20 years.

According to him, 1.6 lakh tourists went to Kaziranga National Park in the last three months.

Taking to X, Sarma wrote: "Brand Bharat has its biggest Ambassador in the form of Adarniya Shri @narendramodi ji. After Hon'ble Prime Minister's overnight stay & appeal to the people to visit @kaziranga, the Park has witnessed record footfall of 1.6 lakh tourists in the last 3 months, highest in 20 yrs."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the first PM of the country who has spent a night at the Kaziranga National Park. He visited there in the month of March last year, just before the commencement of the Lok Sabha polls.

The Prime Minister took an elephant and jeep safari in the park with forest officials and other senior government officers.

He also interacted with forest staff and gave them a series of suggestions to increase the tourist footfall.

Meanwhile, the Assam government signed a MoU with the Tata Group on Saturday to establish a luxury hotel in Kaziranga.

CM Sarma claimed that the initiative was taken to increase the tourist inflow in the UNESCO world heritage site.

"Taking forward Hon'ble PM's thrust in developing tourism in the region and to further attract tourists and visitors to the State, we signed an MoU today for the establishment of a 5 star property in Kaziranga. This property will provide world-class experience to the visitors and encourage them to spend more time in Assam," the Chief Minister had said.