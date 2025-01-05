Mansukh Mandaviya Leads 'Fit India Sundays On Cycle' In Porbandar

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 5 (IANS) Union of Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya led the 'Fit India Sundays on Cycle' initiative in his constituency of Upleta in Porbandar, Gujarat, on Sunday to boost cycling.

Over 150 riders followed the Union Minister from the Municipal Arts and Commerce College to the Taluka School Ground in Upleta to complete a 5 km cycling distance.

The third week of the 'Fit India Sundays on Cycle' saw Olympic medal winner Lovlina Borgohain and former Commonwealth heavyweight wrestling champion Sangram Singh pledging their support to the cycling movement.

The initiative has been organised at more than 2,500 locations across the country since it was launched by Mandaviya last month.

“Cycling is a solution to pollution. It is a health mantra. Everyone should cycle as it is beneficial for keeping one fit. You can form a group and can cycle together. I would suggest everyone to register on the Fit India website and app and be a part of the Sundays on Cycle movement, following the vision of our Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji. Please register yourselves at Upleta Cycling Club. I will also cycle with you when I stay at Upleta,” Mandaviya said in Gujarat.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had launched the 'Fit India' initiative in 2019 with the motto of promoting a healthy and active lifestyle among citizens.

With this week's theme being a social campaign against drugs, wrestler Sangram Singh led 500-plus cyclists including soldiers from the Indian Army, Sports Authority of India (SAI) campers and senior officials and cyclists of various cycling clubs like the Giant Cycle Club in the National Capital.

The cyclists rode from Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium to Vijay Chowk via Kartavya Path and back.

"I have always believed that health is the only wealth. Our body is a temple, and we should not abuse our body by consuming drugs. Also, cycling is one of the best activities to improve fitness. If our Army jawans can take out their precious time from guarding our borders to promote a healthy lifestyle, all of us can do it too. Say no to drugs and be a part of Sundays on Cycle," Sangram Singh said before picking up a cycle to ride.

The 'Fit India Sundays on Cycle' is organised by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, in collaboration with the Cycling Federation of India (CFI) and MY Bharat.

Events are simultaneously held nationwide at SAI Regional Centres, National Centres of Excellence (NCOEs) and the Khelo India Centres (KICs).