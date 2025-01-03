After Jeju Air Crash, South Korean Airline To Cut 1,900 Flights To THESE Key Routes By March

(MENAFN- Live Mint) South Korean airline Jeju Air on Friday announced that it would reduce operation of around 1,900 domestic and international flights in the next few months. This comes after the devastating crash of one of its aircraft that broke up in a fiery ball of flames killing 179 individuals of the total 181 and crew aboard.

Affected flights and key routes

Amid measures to strengthen operational safety checks, Jeju Air management support division head Song Kyung-hoon said,“As for international flights, the reductions will primarily occur on major routes with high frequencies, such as those to Japan and South-east Asia," reported First Post.

Flight 2216 heading to South Korea from Thailand made an emergency landing and skidded while trying to land at Muan International Airport on December 29. It collided with a concrete installation at the end of the runway.

Song Kyung-hoon added,“We are currently undergoing necessary administrative procedures. Once these are completed, we will guide reserved passengers to book alternative flights of their choice.”

The cut down in flight operations by March will mostly be focussed on international routes. Jeju Air's key routes include flights to Japan's Tokyo, Osaka, and Fukuoka and Vietnam's Da Nang. By the third week of January, the flight reduction , the budget airline plans to cut down 15 per cent of operations.

Shortly after the tragic incident until afternoon of December 30, Jeju Air cancelled around 67,000 reservations. These cancellations covered 33,000 domestic and 34,000 international bookings.

Head of investigations for the South Jeolla provincial police Na Won-ho said,“Today, we will lift the tail section of the plane,” informed First Post reported. On Friday, investigators lifted sections of the plane's scorched fuselage using large yellow cranes, including engine and the tail section. During a press conference at Muan International Airport, Na Won-ho said that they expected to find more human remains.