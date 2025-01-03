Singer Wayne Osmond Dies At 73 After Stroke - Early Life, Stardom, Health Battles And Legacy

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Wayne Osmond, a founding member of the iconic family group The Osmonds, has passed away at the age of 73. Known for his baritone voice and contributions to the group's success, Wayne died this Wednesday (January 1) in a Salt Lake City hospital, Utah, after suffering a massive stroke. His brother, Merrill Osmond, shared the news on social media, describing Wayne as a man of "humility" and "unconditional love."

Early life and The Osmonds' rise to fame

Born in Ogden, Utah, Wayne was the fourth oldest of nine children raised in a Mormon household. The Osmond siblings first performed together in the 1950s as a barbershop quartet. Their big break came in the 1960s when they were discovered by singer Andy Williams and became regular performers on The Andy Williams Show. By the early 1970s, Wayne, along with his brothers Alan, Merrill, and Jay, achieved international fame as a quintet, with younger brother Donny Osmond becoming the group's breakout star. The Osmonds' hits, including One Bad Apple, Yo-Yo, and Down By the Lazy River, catapulted them to stardom, with comparisons to the Jackson 5.

Later career and health struggles

Although the Osmonds' mainstream popularity waned by the mid-1970s, Wayne continued to make music with his brothers. In the 1980s, the Osmonds regrouped as a country music act, enjoying hits like I Think About Your Lovin'. However, Wayne faced significant health challenges. In the 1990s, he was diagnosed with a brain tumor, leading to the loss of much of his hearing after surgery and treatment. Despite these difficulties, Wayne remained optimistic and continued his career. In 2012, he suffered a stroke that left him unable to play guitar, but he found joy in caring for his yard, often turning off his hearing aids to enjoy the peace.

Wayne married Kathlyn White in 1974, and the couple had five children. The family released a statement honoring Wayne, describing him as a "beloved husband and father", whose "legacy of faith, music, love, and laughter" had an impact on many people worldwide. Donny Osmond, in a heartfelt tribute, shared that Wayne was "the ultimate optimist" and praised his brother's love and positivity.