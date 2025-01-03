(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Change Maker Awards 2024: Celebrating Global Leaders Driving Sustainability and Social Impact in Dubai

Change Maker Awards 2024: Celebrating Global Leaders Driving Sustainability and Social Impact in Dubai

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, January 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Change Maker Awards 2024 concluded with immense success at the Le Meridien Dubai Hotel and Center, further solidifying Dubai's position as a global hub for sustainability and ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) innovation. Hosted on January 2, 2025, this prestigious event brought together global visionaries, trailblazing corporations, and changemakers dedicated to driving sustainability, social impact, and governance excellence.

Organized by the ESG Research Foundation and presented in partnership with BNW Developments , the event honored outstanding contributions in sustainability leadership, social responsibility, governance innovation, and ESG advancements.

A Night of Innovation, Impact, and Inspiration

The awards evening was marked by dynamic keynote addresses, thought-provoking panel discussions, and audiovisual presentations of award winners. Distinguished guests from the worlds of business, government, and media came together, fostering collaboration and driving global ESG initiatives.

Cultural Highlight: The audience was treated to a mesmerizing performance by the iconic Padma Shri Kailash Kher, celebrating the fusion of art, culture, and sustainability.

Keynote Speakers:

Mr. Faris Saeed (Chairman & CEO, SEE Holdings, UAE)

Mr. Fadi Al-Shihabi (Partner, Sustainability Solutions Leader, KPMG Middle East LLP)

CA (Dr.) Atul Kumar Gupta (Founder Director, ESG Research Foundation)

Guests of Honor:

Mr. Kapil Dev (Former Indian Cricketer, Padma Shri & Padma Bhushan awardee)

Mr. Suresh Oberoi (Indian Film Actor and Environmental Enthusiast)

CA Abhay Bhutada (Vice Chairman, Rising Sun Holdings)

H.E. Yaqoob Al Ali (Executive Director & Private Advisor, Office of H.H. Sheikh Juma Bin Maktoum, UAE)

H.E. Dr. Mohammad S. Al Kindi (Hon. Former Minister of Environment & Water, UAE)

The event was elegantly hosted by Ms. Shibani Akhtar, renowned producer, presenter, and singer, whose charisma and insight set the tone for an inspiring evening.

Recognizing Global Change Makers

The Change Maker Awards 2024 celebrated the outstanding contributions of individuals and organizations committed to sustainability. The awardees included Mr. Kandeh Yumkella, Mr. Chockkalingam Karuppaiah, Mr. Alexander Das, Mr. Vijay Somani, CA Kamal Kaushik, Mr. Andreas Holmgren, Mr. Jatin Brahmecha, Mr. Medea Nocentini, Mr. Issa Al Nimer, Mr. Raman Bhatia, Mr. Vimal Singh, Mr. Sanjay Kumar Garg, Ms. Anagana Maheshwari, Mr. Amardeep Sharma, Mr. Mahendra More, Mr. Shubhendu Sharma, Mr. Ashutosh Mishra, Mr. Ricky Vasandani, Mr. Nishant Arya, Mr. Nausherwan Shah, Mr. Padma Sundar Kafle, and Mr. Abdulla Al Abdouli.

Each awardee exemplifies the spirit of innovation and dedication required to shape a sustainable future for generations to come.

Leadership Insights

Mr. Ankur Aggarwal, Chairman & Founder of BNW Developments, remarked: "The Change Maker Awards are not just a celebration of achievements but a rallying call for global leaders to prioritize sustainability as the cornerstone of progress. Together, we can create a future that is equitable, sustainable, and innovative."

Mr. Vivek Anand Oberoi, Co-Founder & Managing Director of BNW Developments, added: "BNW Developments is committed to creating sustainable ecosystems and fostering collaborations that redefine global ESG standards. This event underscores our dedication to building a better tomorrow."

Mr. Rajesh Kr. Bhalla, CEO of ESG Research Foundation, commented: "This event brought together extraordinary individuals and organizations working tirelessly for sustainability. We are proud to have BNW Developments as a partner in this journey toward global transformation."

About BNW Developments

BNW Developments is a premier real estate company specializing in sustainable luxury projects across the UAE. With visionary leadership from Mr. Ankur Aggarwal and Mr. Vivek Anand Oberoi, the company continues to set benchmarks in sustainability, innovation, and ESG excellence.

About ESG Research Foundation

The ESG Research Foundation is committed to advancing sustainability through research, education, and collaboration. The foundation addresses critical environmental and social challenges to build a better future.

#SustainabilityAwards2024 | #ESGGlobalChangeMakers | #GoGreenWithBNW

Vinita Hirani

Tickbox UAE

+971 55 252 1124

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.