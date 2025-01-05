Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti: LG, CM Extend Warm Greetings
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Jammu- The Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has greeted the people on the auspicious occasion of Guru Gobind Singh ji's Prakash Purab.
In a message the Lieutenant Governor said,“On the auspicious occasion of the Prakash Purab of Guru Gobind Singh Ji, I extend my greetings and good wishes to all.”
“Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji is an embodiment of valour, sacrifice, and justice. Guru Ji's ideals continue to guide humanity on the path of equality, righteousness, selfless service, and universal brotherhood. Let us on this day resolve to follow the revered Guru's noble teachings and strengthen the bonds of unity and oneness in our society,” LG added.
Chief Minister Omar Abdullah also extended warm greetings to the Sikh community and all those celebrating the birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh Ji.
In his felicitation message, the Chief Minister highlighted the life and teachings of Guru Gobind Singh Ji, who exemplified truth, honesty and loyalty to his people.
He remarked that the Guru's ideals and values continue to inspire people across the world and will be cherished by generations to come.
On this auspicious occasion, the Chief Minister prayed for peace, prosperity and tranquility in Jammu and Kashmir, hoping that the spirit of the day would foster harmony and unity among all communities.
