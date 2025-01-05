Govt Has No Plans To Move CD Hospital To Sonwar: Sakina Itoo

She clarified,“We are not planning to move CD Hospital to G.B. Pant Hospital in Sonwar. There is a space issue for both the public and the hospital, and we need to fix it.”

Sakina suggested that a nearby empty building might be used to ease the problem. She also mentioned the challenges patients face, like the lack of lifts and ramps, and promised these issues will be fixed.

Sakina said the public expects the government to solve healthcare problems and assured that patient care will not be compromised. She added,“The health sector is very important, and we will make sure patient care is our priority. Both the public and hospital staff must share their problems so we can fix them.”

Health Minister Sakina spoke to reporters after a surprise visit to Chest Diseases Hospital. She also said the government is working to solve problems faced by both the public and the hospital staff.

She explained that surprise visits help understand patient care issues better and promised to address complaints to improve services.

Itoo also urged doctors to treat patients kindly and provide better counseling. She criticized some doctors for doing private practice during duty hours, calling it unfair to the public, and said strict action will be taken to stop this.

