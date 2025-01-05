Happy Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2025: Top 20 Whatsapp Images, Messages, And Gifs To Share With Friends And Family

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Happy Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2025: Thousands of devotees across the world will celebrate the birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh, the tenth Sikh Guru and one of the most revered leaders of Sikhism.

Guru Gobind Singh birth anniversary

Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti will be celebrated this year on Monday, January 6, 2025, according to Drik Panchang. There is confusion about the exact date of Guru Gobind Singh's birth anniversary. The Saptami Tithi will begin at 8:15 pm on January 5 and end at 6:23 pm on January 6, reports suggest that the celebration will start on Monday evening and can continue till Tuesday.

Happy Guru Gobind Singh Jyanti: WhatsApp text to wish friends and family

-May Guru Gobind Singh Ji's teachings inspire you to choose the right path of courage and wisdom. Happy Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti!

-On this auspicious day, may you find strength to spread love and wisdom among people. Happy Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti!

-Let us honour the sacrifice of Guru Gobind Singh Ji by spreading his teachings of love and compassion among people. Happy Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti!

-May the blessings of Guru Gobind Singh Ji keep your inner light alive and flourish your health and wealth. Happy Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti!

-May the light of Guru Gobind Singh Ji illuminate your life with love and compassion. Happy Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti!

-Happy Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti! May his teachings encourage you to stay strong in tough times and encourage you to spread love.

-Happy Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti! May you find the strength and faith in Guru Gobind Singh's divine teachings.