Egyptian, US Top Diplomats Discuss Developments In Gaza, Syria

(MENAFN- IANS) Cairo, Jan 6 (IANS) Egyptian Foreign Badr Abdelatty held phone talks with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, where they discussed the developments in the Gaza Strip and Syria, said the Egyptian Foreign in a statement.

During the talks held Saturday night, Abdelatty stressed the importance of continuing regional and international efforts to achieve "an immediate ceasefire" in Gaza and ensure unhindered access of humanitarian aid to the enclave, according to the statement.

The Egyptian foreign minister emphasised the need for Israel to stop its aggressive policies towards the Palestinian people, expressing Egypt's complete rejection of Israel's systematic targeting of health infrastructure and hospitals in Gaza, Xinhua news agency reported.

Israel has been launching an ongoing large-scale offensive in Gaza to retaliate a rampage by Hamas militants through the southern Israeli border on October 7, 2023, during which about 1,200 Israelis were killed and nearly 250 taken hostage.

Since then, the Israeli war in Gaza has killed 45,805 Palestinians and injured 109,064 others, according to the latest update released by Gaza's health authorities on Sunday. The UN human rights office said in a November report that of the 8,119 victims it verified from November 2023 to April 2024, about 70 percent were women and children.

The US Department of State said that Blinken discussed with Abdelatty "the latest developments in ongoing efforts to reach a ceasefire in Gaza that secures the release of the hostages, increases the flow of humanitarian aid into Gaza, and brings an end to the war."

The two officials also addressed the political transition in Syria following the fall of former President Bashar al-Assad's government in early December 2024.

Abdelatty urged for a comprehensive political transition process free from any external dictates, in a way that contributes to achieving security and stability in Syria and guarantees its unity and territorial integrity, according to Egypt's Foreign Ministry.

The US top diplomat reaffirmed "US support for an inclusive, Syrian-led and Syrian-owned peaceful political transition to a representative and accountable government," said the US statement, adding that Blinken expressed his appreciation for the role Egypt continues to play to secure peace in the region.