Upload Book Details Within 3 Days: DSEK To Pvt Schools

This was stated by Director School Education Kashmir (DSEK), Dr. G N Itoo Sunday after a series of meetings with the private school heads, parents and officers of the Department stressed upon all the private schools to adhere to the rules and regulations laid down by the department regarding the prescription of textbooks in letter and spirit and to upload the details of textbooks within three days on their websites.

It is pertinent to mention that in light of the complaints received from various quarters regarding the increase in tuition fee beyond the approval of FFRC and prescription of textbooks against the norms of the department by some schools, DSEK called a series of meetings with some private school heads and parents.

He directed all the private school heads to adhere to the guidelines already in vogue and to ensure the receipt of fee as per the approval from FFRC.

In order to ensure the effective implementation of these directions, Itoo called separate meeting of senior officers of the department in which district-wise monitoring committees for the implementation of these guidelines were constituted.

The meeting was attended by Joint Director Elementary Education Mohammad Mushtaq, Chief Education Officer Srinagar Shabina Kyser and other officers of the department.

DSEK directed all the Chief Education Officers of the Kashmir Division to ensure the implementation of rules and regulations already in vogue and were asked to get the reports from monitoring committees on a daily basis.

