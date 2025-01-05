عربي


Goi Approves PMAY-G Housing Aid For Mulwarwan Fire Victims

1/5/2025 8:13:10 PM

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The government of India (GoI) has approved a special project under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin (PMAY-G) to provide housing assistance to the fire victims of Mulwarwan village in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district.

A devastating fire on October 15 last year destroyed numerous houses, leaving several families homeless in the hamlet located in the Warwan valley.

“Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, who assumed office on October 16, promptly visited the affected area the following day and assured the victims of long-term rehabilitation. He also pledged to secure assistance from the Central government to help the families rebuild their homes and restore their lives,” an official spokesperson said.

The approval for this special housing package follows Chief Minister Omar Abdullah's appeal to the Central government, requesting additional financial assistance for the long-term rehabilitation of the affected families, the spokesperson added.

The chief minister emphasized the urgency of housing aid under PMAY-G to help the families rebuild their homes and return to normalcy.

In this regard, the Ministry of Rural Development has formally communicated its approval to the secretary of the Rural Development Department of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, the spokesperson said.

According to the communication, up to 85 houses (including seven earlier PMAY-G beneficiaries) have been allocated under the special project for the financial year 2024-25.

Search