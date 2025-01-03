UN Reports Rise In Attacks Targeting Aid Workers In Somalia

(MENAFN- IANS) Mogadishu, Jan 3 (IANS) The UN relief agency has expressed concern over targeting aid workers delivering humanitarian supplies in Somalia, which increased in the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2024.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) reported on Thursday that a total of 62 access incidents occurred between October and December 2024 across the country, reflecting a slight 8.8 per cent increase compared to the third quarter (Q3) of 2024.

"Violence against humanitarian personnel, assets, and facilities remained consistently high, with two more incidents, from 15 reported in Q3 to 17 reported in Q4, underscoring the persistent risks to aid workers and resources," the OCHA said in its humanitarian report released in Mogadishu, the capital of Somalia.

According to the OCHA, while the overall trend of incidents has remained steady, there has been a notable shift in the types of access constraints reported in Q4.

The UN agency said that the number of military operations and ongoing hostilities impeding humanitarian operations rose to eight in Q4, up from six in Q3, indicating an increase in conflict-related disruptions, Xinhua news agency reported.

The OCHA observed a marked improvement in interference with the implementation of humanitarian activities, with incidents dropping to 14 from 22.

"This significant reduction suggests progress in minimising external disruptions to humanitarian operations, potentially due to enhanced coordination and understanding of operational dynamics," the agency said.

On August 19, 2024, the UN's top relief official in Somalia called on all parties to protect civilians and humanitarian workers in the country's conflict areas.

George Conway, the deputy special representative of the United Nations Secretary-General, resident coordinator, and humanitarian coordinator for Somalia, stated that the country had recorded 124 incidents affecting humanitarian access in 2024. These included 12 aid workers injured and 13 incidents of physical assault, harassment, and intimidation.

In 2023, four aid workers were killed in Somalia, with reports of interference during aid delivery.

“I paid particular tribute to Somali aid workers who, despite immense challenges, demonstrated their commitment to serve those in most need of assistance and protection,” Conway said in a statement issued in Mogadishu to mark World Humanitarian Day (WHD).

He noted that the theme for this year's WHD, #ActForHumanity, urged the world to do a better job of protecting civilians and humanitarian workers, particularly in conflict zones.

According to the UN, Somalia was experiencing one of the world's most serious humanitarian crises, with millions of people exposed to immense suffering due to recurring and intensifying climate shocks, protracted conflicts, disease outbreaks, and economic turmoil.