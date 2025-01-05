Qatar’s maritime sector sets new records in 2024

(MENAFN) Qatar’s maritime industry celebrated another year of remarkable success in 2024, achieving new milestones in volume and productivity.



Mwani Qatar reported a 23 percent increase in transshipment cargo compared to 2023, highlighting the growing importance and trust in Hamad Port, which has solidified its position as a key transshipment hub for global shipping lines in the region.



Additionally, 2024 witnessed notable gains in other areas: container handling grew by 10 percent, RORO (Roll-on/Roll-off) units surged by 62 percent, and livestock shipments rose by 22 percent compared to the previous year, according to Mwani Qatar's statement released yesterday.



Mwani Qatar’s continuous efforts to position Qatar as a dynamic regional trade hub were further underscored by its commitment to enhancing Hamad Port’s role as a central gateway for transshipment.



Between January and December 2024, Hamad, Doha, and Al Ruwais ports collectively handled 1,455,631 TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units) of containers, processed 1,663,314 tonnes of general and bulk cargo, received 130,684 RORO units of vehicles, and managed 543,713 heads of livestock, along with 247,543 tonnes of building materials.

MENAFN05012025000045016755ID1109056256