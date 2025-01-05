Blinken suggests China have played role in deterring Putin from using nuclear weapons

(MENAFN) In an interview with the Financial Times on Friday, outgoing US Secretary of State Antony Blinken suggested that China may have played a crucial role in convincing Russian President Vladimir to refrain from deploying nuclear weapons amid the ongoing war in Ukraine.



Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, China has carefully navigated its position. While it has not openly endorsed Russia’s aggression, the US has expressed concern over China’s provision of material support to Russia, including dual-use items such as semiconductors, drone components, sensors, earthmovers, and nitrocellulose, an ingredient used in rocket propellants. These items have been used by Russia in its military operations in Ukraine.



Blinken revealed that the US believes China may have used its influence with Putin to tone down the rhetoric surrounding the potential use of nuclear weapons in the conflict. “We have reason to believe that China engaged Russia and said: ‘Don’t go there,’” Blinken stated. He stressed the gravity of the situation, explaining, “Even if the probability went from 5 to 15 percent, when it comes to nuclear weapons, nothing is more serious.” This remark underscores the global concern about the risks of nuclear escalation amid the ongoing war.



The US and its allies have been closely monitoring China’s actions during the conflict, with many urging Beijing to use its leverage over Russia to promote peace and stability in the region.

