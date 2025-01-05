Sam Altman starts 2025 with cryptic post on AI, singularity

(MENAFN) OpenAI CEO Sam Altman marked the beginning of 2025 with a thought-provoking message that sparked curiosity and concern about the trajectory of artificial intelligence (AI).



In his first X (formerly Twitter) post of the year on Saturday, Altman shared a cryptic six-word story "near the singularity; unclear which side." The term "singularity" typically refers to the hypothetical moment when technological advancements surpass human control, potentially leading to profound consequences for civilization.



Shortly after, Altman clarified that the verse’s meaning was intentionally ambiguous, even to him. He suggested it could relate to either the simulation hypothesis—the idea that reality might be an artificial simulation—or the difficulty of pinpointing the precise moment when the technological singularity begins.



“(It's supposed to either be about 1. the simulation hypothesis or 2. the impossibility of knowing when the critical moment in the takeoff actually happens, but I like that it works in a lot of other ways too.),” Altman wrote.



The term "takeoff" in this context likely alludes to the onset of the singularity, a concept often debated in discussions about the future of AI and its potential impact on humanity.

