Iran sees 31 percent increase in commodity transit in 2024

(MENAFN) Iran has experienced a 31 percent increase in the transit of commodities during the first nine months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20-December 21, 2024), according to Foroud Asgari, the head of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA).



Asgari reported that 16.5 million tons of goods were transited through Iran during this period, highlighting a significant rise in the country’s role as a transit hub. Furthermore, Amin Taraffo’, head of the International Affairs Center at the Ministry of Transport and Urban Development, revealed that the country is on track to reach a record of 20 million tons of transit by the end of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20).



Taraffo’ also emphasized the need to increase monthly transit volumes to meet the goals outlined in the Seventh National Development Plan, which aims for 40 million tons of annual transit. Currently, Iran is achieving around 1.5 million tons per month, but Taraffo’ noted that the country’s capacity could surpass this figure.



The steady rise in transit figures, along with growing interest from neighboring, regional, and international trade partners, reflects the success of Iran’s strategic focus on transforming its transit infrastructure.

