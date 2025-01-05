Massive Winter Storm To Blanket Over A Dozen US States Including Kansas, Missouri, And Illinois

(MENAFN- Live Mint) AccuWeather meteorologists warn that a massive winter storm will continue to spread snow, ice, and severe weather across the United States through the weekend and into early this week. The storm is forecast to impact over a dozen states, with significant disruptions to and daily life expected.

Snowstorm across the Midwest

The storm, emerging from the Rockies, will bring a swath of heavy snow stretching approximately 1,000 miles from central Nebraska to Ohio. Snow accumulation is predicted to reach or exceed half a foot in areas such as Kansas City, St. Louis, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Travel could come to a standstill in these regions.

Northeastern Kansas, northern Missouri, and west-central Illinois are the most likely areas to experience snowfall total of 30 inches, according to the forecast.

Ice and freezing rain threat

In regions south of the heavy snow, including Kansas, Missouri, Illinois, and Indiana, a mix of snow and ice will limit overall accumulation. Dangerous ice accretions are anticipated across the northern Ozarks, middle Mississippi Valley, and Ohio Valley, affecting cities like Springfield, Missouri, and Lexington, Kentucky.

"Heavy ice could lead to significant power outages and extensive tree damage," warned AccuWeather Meteorologist Brandon Buckingham.

Bitterly cold Arctic air to follow the storm

Bitterly cold Arctic air will follow the storm, causing lingering hazards. Untreated roads and sidewalks could remain icy for days, slowing recovery efforts. AccuWeather Senior Director Dan DePodwin cautioned that communities may face extended power outages during the frigid conditions.

East Coast winter storm risk

After impacting the Midwest, the storm will bring wintry weather to the East Coast. Areas from central Pennsylvania to northern Virginia, including major metro areas like Philadelphia, Baltimore, and Washington, D.C., could see several inches of snow.