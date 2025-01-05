Guru Gobind Jayanti 2025 Wishes: 50 Whatsapp And Facebook Messages, Quotes And Greetings That You Can Share

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Guru Gobind Jayanti 2025 Wishes: Guru Gobind Singh jayanti will be celebrated across India on January 6 to commemorate the birth of the tenth Sikh Guru. The spiritual leader is believed to have established the Khalsa Panth in 1699 - laying emphasis on qualities such as unity, equality and devotion.

According to details shared by Drik Panchang, Guru Gobind Singh jayanti will be marked on January 6 - with the saptami tithi commencing at 8:15 pm on Sunday. There has been some confusion about the date of celebrations this year but experts believe that the main celebration should take place on Monday.



Let the teachings of Guru Gobind Singh Ji fill your heart with courage, your mind with wisdom, and your life with peace. Wishing you a blessed Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti!

Happy Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti! Let us come together to celebrate the bravery, wisdom, and sacrifices of our beloved Guru Ji.

Let's honor the legacy of Guru Gobind Singh Ji by spreading kindness and love. Happy Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti! Wishing you joy, harmony, and spiritual enlightenment on Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti.



Guru Gobind Singh Ji's teachings of equality, justice, and love continue to inspire us. Wishing you all the best this Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti.

Wishing you a Gurpurab filled with joy, devotion, and unity. Let's walk the path of righteousness as shown by Guru Gobind Singh Ji.

May Wahe Guru shower his blessings on you! Happy Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti!

May the blessings of Guru Ji bring peace and happiness to your family. Wishing you a spiritually enriching Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti!

As we celebrate Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti, may the values of equality and justice preached by him resonate in our hearts and actions.

Wishing you a blessed Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti filled with devotion.

Fruitful is the entire life of those, who feel hunger for the name of the Lord in their minds. Happy Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti!

On this sacred occasion, may your heart be filled with faith and gratitude. Happy Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti!

May Guru Ji's blessings keep you and your family safe, happy, and united always. Happy Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti! Guru Gobind Singh Ji's legacy of service, sacrifice, and courage will forever inspire us. Let us celebrate his birth with gratitude and love. Happy Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti!

| Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2025 Holiday: Are schools closed or open on Monday?

Also Read | Kejriwal's 'sheesh mahal' audit: ₹96 lakh curtains, ₹16.27 lakh silk carpets



May the light of Guru Gobind Singh Ji's teachings shine bright in our lives. Happy Gurpurab to our loving family!

Let us celebrate this holy day together, honoring Guru Ji's legacy of righteousness and selflessness. Happy Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti!

May you be blessed with courage, faith, and peace on the occasion of Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti. May his teachings always guide you toward righteousness.

On this sacred occasion, may the Khalsa spirit of fearlessness and devotion inspire us all. Happy Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti!

Let us celebrate the spirit of courage and faith this Gurpurab!

Let's pledge to follow Guru Ji's path of righteousness and uplift one another. Happy Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti! Dear friend, may Guru Gobind Singh Ji's teachings inspire you to live a life of courage, kindness, and integrity. Happy Jayanti!



Happy Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti! May his divine light guide you toward righteousness, success, and peace.

On this Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti, may we honor his teachings and spread love and compassion in our lives. Wishing you a blessed and peaceful day.

Guru Gobind Singh Ji was a beacon of courage, strength, and wisdom. On this day, may his blessings guide your life toward peace and fulfillment. Happy Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti!

May the wisdom of Guru Gobind Singh Ji guide and protect our family always. Happy Gurpurab!

Wishing you and your family a Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti filled with devotion, love, and blessings. Let the teachings of Guru Gobind Singh Ji inspire you to always stand for what is right, no matter the challenges. Have a blessed Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti!

| 'True miracle': Child survives lion-infested jungle for 5 days

Also Read | New UPI features to use in 2025: UPI One World wallet, link WhatsApp & more



May this Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti enlighten your spirit and soul.

Waheguru Ji ka Khalsa, Waheguru ji ki fateh. Happy Gurupurab to you and your family! Saluting the visionary and spiritual leader, Guru Gobind Singh Ji, on his Jayanti!

QUOTES:



“The greatest comforts and lasting peace are obtained when one eradicates selfishness from within” - Guru Gobind Singh

If you are strong, torture not the weak, And thus lay not the axe to thy empire” ― Guru Gobind Singh, Zafarnama

“Shed not recklessly the blood of another with thy sword, Lest the Sword on High falls upon thy neck” ― Guru Gobind Singh, Zafarnama

“Those who call me God will fall into the pit of hell. Consider me as His servant and have no doubt whatever” ― Guru Gobind Singh “True realisation comes through self-discipline and devotion” ― Guru Gobind Singh



“He alone is the true disciple, the true saint, the true servant, who is content with the will of God” ― Guru Gobind Singh

“Only those who selflessly serve others are truly noble” ― Guru Gobind Singh

“Sing the songs of God's glory with sincerity and devotion” ― Guru Gobind Singh

“God is one, but He has innumerable forms. He is the creator of all and He Himself takes the human form” ― Guru Gobind Singh

“Ego is a barrier between humans and God. Conquer ego to achieve oneness with Him” ― Guru Gobind Singh

“I came into the world charged with the duty to uphold the right in every place, to destroy sin and evil... the only reason I took birth was to see that righteousness may flourish, that good may live, and tyrants are torn out by their roots” ― Guru Gobind Singh

“Those who follow the path of truth in their thought and action, He showers mercies upon them, They are granted his compassion” ― Guru Gobind Singh “Karta (The Creator) and Karim (The beneficient) are the names of the same God. Razak (The provider) and Rahim (The merciful) are also the names given to Him. Let no man in his error wrangle over differences in names. Worship the One God who is the Lord of all. Know that his form is one and He is the One light diffused in all” ― Guru Gobind Singh

| Indian Coast Guard ALH Dhruv chopper crashes in Gujarat, 3 dead



“The Lord Himself reveals the Path, He Himself is the Doer of deeds” ― Guru Gobind Singh

“I fall at the feet of those who meditate on the Truest of the True” ― Guru Gobind Singh “He who trusts, however, in an oath on God, His Protection also in He; in need, He shows the Path” ― Guru Gobind Singh

| Massive winter storm to blanket over a dozen US states including Kansas, Ohio