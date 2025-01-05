Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2025 Holiday: Are Schools Closed Or Open On Monday?

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2025 holiday : Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti marks the birthday of Guru Gobind Singh, the tenth Sikh guru. In 2025, Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti falls on Monday, January 6.

Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti is a public holiday in several regions across India, especially in Punjab and Haryana. in these regions are likely to be closed on this day.

Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti Holiday: Are schools closed on Monday?

Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti is a restricted holiday in India, meaning that schools, government, private organisations, and businesses can choose whether to observe it.



Schools and other educational institutions are likely to be closed only in areas such as Chandigarh and Haryana state, where Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti is recognised as a public holiday.

| Bank holiday on January 6: Are banks closed on Monday? Details here

Some schools in other states, depending on their religious observance, also have Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti holiday.

Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti holiday: What is open and closed?

Government institutions, offices, private businesses, and banks do not observe Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti as a holiday and will remain open in the rest of the country.



Only banks in Chandigarh will remain closed on Monday, January 6, for Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti.

Depending on which state you live in, it is advisable to check with banks and other institutions before planning any important task.

Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2025 holiday significance

The celebration of Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti holds significant importance, as Guru Gobind Singh was the founder of the Khalsa community. Hence, this day is of prime importance to the Sikh community.



Guru Gobind Singh is remembered for promoting justice, equality, and righteousness. The Khalsa represented bravery, selflessness, and the fight against atrocities and injustice.

Guru Gobind Singh also initiated five volunteers, known as the Panj Pyare, who were given Amrit and became Amritdhaari-the closest to the Guru and spiritually reborn.