Spain Unemployment Hit Lowest Year-End Rate In 17 Years - Labor Min.

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MADRID, Jan 3 (KUNA) -- The number of unemployed people in Spain declined to 2.56 million in 2024, hitting its lowest year-end rate since December 2007, the country's said on Friday.

In a press release on its website, the ministry said the number of employees in Spain rose to nearly 21.7 million in late 2024 after creating approximately 502,000 jobs in the year, marking a new record figure.

The number of unemployed women hit 1.53 million, hitting the lowest rate since December 2008, while 1.03 million jobless men were registered, the ministry added. (end)

