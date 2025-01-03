List Of Pre-Election Campaign Meeting Places For January 2025 Municipal Elections Released

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The list of designated meeting places for pre-election campaigning in the municipal scheduled for January 29, 2025, has been announced, Azernews reports.

A total of 5,912 places have been allocated for registered candidates and parties with candidates.

Of these, 3,730 are open spaces, while 2,182 are closed venues for meetings with voters.

The list of meeting places allocated for pre-election campaigning in the municipal elections scheduled for January 29, 2025 can be found via this .