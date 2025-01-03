List Of Pre-Election Campaign Meeting Places For January 2025 Municipal Elections Released
The list of designated meeting places for pre-election
campaigning in the municipal elections scheduled for January 29,
2025, has been announced, Azernews reports.
A total of 5,912 places have been allocated for registered
candidates and Political parties with candidates.
Of these, 3,730 are open spaces, while 2,182 are closed venues
for meetings with voters.
