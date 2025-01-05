Trump hosts Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni at Mar-a-Lago club

(MENAFN) President-elect Donald hosted Italian Prime Giorgia Meloni at his Mar-a-Lago club on Saturday, marking another high-profile meeting with a world leader. Meloni’s visit follows that of Argentina’s President Javier Milei, who was the first world leader to meet with Trump at Mar-a-Lago after his Election Day victory in November. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán also traveled to Florida to meet with Trump.



During the evening, Trump appeared at a screening of a documentary that highlights the challenges faced by some conservative lawyers within the legal system. He entered the grand ballroom around 7 p.m. and later returned after dinner. In his remarks to the crowd, Trump praised Meloni, saying, “This is very exciting," and referred to her as a "fantastic woman" who has "taken Europe by storm." He added, “We’re just having dinner tonight” as he introduced her to the audience.



The screening was attended by Meloni, Trump’s pick for secretary of state, Florida Senator Marco Rubio, Florida Representative Mike Waltz, who is expected to be appointed national security adviser, and Scott Bessent, Trump’s choice to head the Treasury Department. Meloni’s visit comes amid rising tensions between Italy and Iran, following the detention of Italian journalist Cecilia Sala by Iranian authorities while she was reporting in Tehran. Sala’s detention has exacerbated diplomatic tensions, especially as Iran demands the release of an Iranian businessman recently arrested in Milan on a U.S. warrant in connection with a deadly drone attack in Jordan last year that killed three American troops.

